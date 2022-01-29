Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump to address supporters at Save America Rally in Texas

Trump will be accompanied by Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a Save America rally Saturday night in Conroe, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

Gov. Greg Abbott, candidates endorsed by Trump, and members of the Texas congressional delegation are set to join Trump at the rally, according to an agenda shared by Liz Harrington, the former president's chief spokeswoman.

The rally, which is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, will also feature remarks from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, as well as Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump attend a briefing with state officials and law enforcement at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety DPS Headquarters before touring the US-Mexico border wall on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump attend a briefing with state officials and law enforcement at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety DPS Headquarters before touring the US-Mexico border wall on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Trump is scheduled to begin delivering remarks at 7:00 p.m. CST, with doors opening at 2:00 p.m. and the event beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

