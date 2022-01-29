Trump to address supporters at Save America Rally in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a Save America rally Saturday night in Conroe, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott, candidates endorsed by Trump, and members of the Texas congressional delegation are set to join Trump at the rally, according to an agenda shared by Liz Harrington, the former president's chief spokeswoman.

The rally, which is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, will also feature remarks from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, as well as Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

Trump is scheduled to begin delivering remarks at 7:00 p.m. CST, with doors opening at 2:00 p.m. and the event beginning at 4:00 p.m.