Trey Gowdy slams 'wannabe senator' Adam Schiff for opposing declassification of Russia probe documents

Former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy slammed the media and Rep. Adam Schiff as “an overtly ambitious partisan wannabe senator from California” for protesting Attorney General Bill Barr’s move to declassify documents related to the probe of the Trump campaign.

Gowdy reacted during a Wednesday appearance on “Fox & Friends” to Schiff calling Barr’s move “un-American,” despite once calling on President Obama to declassify Russia-related documents because “Trump won't.”

“Here's the thing, Schiff is an overtly ambitious partisan wannabe senator from California. So your expectations should be exceedingly low for Adam Schiff,” Gowdy said.

"What I find amusing is the duplicity with which the D.C. media covers these events. Remember 2016 and 2017, the front page of almost every major newspaper was some leak of classified information,” he continued. “They didn't care about that. Now they're concerned that Bill Barr as he looks into the origins of this investigation may disseminate classified information.

“So Schiff, your expectations should be really low. The media, that is where you should be very disappointed in the duplicity you've seen over the last two years.”

Schiff accused Trump and Barr of being “un-American” for conspiring “to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies.”

This came amid Barr’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, with Trump asking intelligence agencies to cooperate with the attorney general in the probe.

Many have pointed out that Schiff said the opposite just before Trump took office, tweeting: “President Obama can and must declassify as much as possible about Russia hacking our elections. Rest assured, Trump won't.”

During the Wednesday appearance, Gowdy also questioned former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey for insisting they weren’t aware of the salacious dossier by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“I don't know which is worse, that you give people all these powers that they have no idea who under them is using it, or the worst-case scenario, is that they may have misspoken when they gave their testimony before Congress,” Gowdy said.

“I know I spent a lot of time asking Jim Comey about the origins of the Russia probe. I was stunned to learn he had no idea Peter Strzok signed the initiation document,” he said. “I was stunned how little he knew about Chris Steele and why he was defrocked as an FBI source but later went back to Bruce Ohr. I don't know which is worse, that they did not know, or did know and they are not leveling with us.”

The former chair of the House Oversight Committee added that he would now ask Brennan when the probe of Russian election interference efforts “became co-mingled with this belief that the Trump campaign was somehow in cahoots with Russia.”

“Go back to the very beginning. What is the factual predicate for Russia? What is the factual predicate for believing the Trump campaign was involved?” he added. “I would go chronologically figure out what John Brennan knew and when.”