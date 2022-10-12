Treasury Department inspector general to audit DeSantis migrant flight spending

The Treasury Department inspector general confirmed in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that the agency is planning to audit whether spending by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on migrant flights was improper.

The lawmakers asked the Treasury Department to look into whether Florida improperly used American Rescue Plan funds for the migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, which drew widespread media attention.

Florida lawmakers authorized a $12 million migrant program funded with interest earnings from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, according to documents.

"As part of its oversight responsibilities for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, The Treasury Office of the Inspector General has audit work planned on recipients' compliance with eligible use guidance," the Office of the Inspector General wrote in a letter dated Oct. 7 and made public Wednesday. "In addition, as part of our oversight work of the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act, we have already sought information from Florida about appropriate use of that fund."

"We will review the allowability of use of [State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund] funds related to immigration generally, and will specifically confirm whether interest earned on SLFRF funds was utilized by Florida related to immigration activities, and if so, what conditions and limitations apply to such use," the inspector general continued.

The inspector general, whose position is currently vacant, reports to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, providing independent reports on the department.

Democrats' appeal to the Treasury and the newly announced audit are only the latest in a series of attempts to push back on the Florida governor after DeSantis transported migrants from Texas to the progressive bastion of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts — a move Democrats have blasted as a "terrible idea" and a "publicity stunt."

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., celebrated the announcement Wednesday, taking credit for spurring the Treasury Department into action.

"@USTreasury responded to my letter, confirming that it will investigate [Gov. DeSantis'] use of Covid relief funds to cruelly transport immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard under false pretenses and without any consideration for their personal dignity or basic needs," Markey boasted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.