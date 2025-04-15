Top Trump agency reveals key reason why REAL ID will be enforced

EXCLUSIVE: Although the REAL ID deadline has been pushed numerous times, the Department of Homeland Security says stopping illegal immigration is a major reason why it’s holding firm to the current May 7 deadline.

In a memo exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, the department said part of the reason REAL ID will be enforced is to prevent those in the country illegally from flying – unless they are looking to self-deport on an international flight.

"Under Biden, illegal aliens used non-compliant IDs from sanctuary cities to board flights, but REAL ID’s higher security standards make it nearly impossible to forge legitimate documents, ensuring only verified travelers can fly," the memo states.

BORDER CROSSINGS HIT RECORD LOW IN MARCH THANKS TO 'VIGILANT' WORK OF AGENTS: REPORT

"This closes the gaping vulnerabilities Biden’s policies created, preventing criminals and potential terrorists from exploiting our aviation system, as seen during 9/11 when fraudulent IDs enabled attacks," the memo continues.

The agency emphasized that the measure prevents people in the country illegally from traveling within the U.S.

"DHS and TSA are clear, the only place an illegal alien should be flying is home. Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, illegal aliens will be barred from domestic flights, with one exception: illegal aliens self-deporting on international flights will be allowed to board without a REAL ID, encouraging their exit from the U.S.," it states.

DHS said that during the Biden administration, 1.4 million "inadmissible aliens" were allowed into the country because of programs like CBP One and the Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans parole program, and over half a million flew into American airports as of August 2024, according to the memo.

TOM HOMAN: MIGRANTS DEPORTED TO EL SALVADOR WERE 'SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS'

The department said 320,000 illegal immigrants were permitted to fly into 43 airports before flying to other parts of the country as a direct result of CBP One in 2023.

DHS cited Fox News Digital’s reporting from 2022 where the Transportation Security Administration under Biden and former Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas allowed civil arrest warrants to be used as acceptable identification.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

"For non-citizens and non-U.S. nationals who do not otherwise have acceptable forms of ID for presentation at security checkpoints, TSA may also accept certain DHS-issued forms, including ICE Form I-200 (Warrant for Arrest of an Alien)," a TSA spokesperson told Fox News at the time.

Americans looking to fly domestically and enter some federal buildings will need a form of identification, and a passport can be used as an alternative.

ANOTHER PRO-PALESTINE COLUMBIA PROTESTOR DETAINED BY ICE, SANDERS AND DEMS OUTRAGED

The REAL ID Act was signed into law by former President George W. Bush in 2005.

"These IDs keep our country safe because they help prevent fraud and they enhance security," Noem said in a recent video. "Please do your part to protect our country, go today, and don’t delay."

The memo from DHS comes as sweeping changes have occurred under the Trump administration on immigration policies, including scrapping the CBP One app and replacing it with the CBP Home app meant for self-deportations.

Meanwhile, federal immigration authorities have cracked down on alleged criminals who are in the country illegally, including sending many to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, which has led to numerous ongoing legal battles.

Some have opposed the enforcement of REAL ID, which many people have gotten over the years if their license has a star or flag on it, for example.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As long as the pilot’s door is locked and no one has weapons, why do you care that someone who flies has government permission?" Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted on Monday. "Real ID provides no benefit, yet presents a serious risk to freedom. If a person can’t be trusted to fly without weapons, why are they roaming free?"