Top insurance company in hot seat as blistering new ad campaign exposes 'radical woke ideology'

FIRST ON FOX: A leading nonprofit dedicated to consumer information is launching a seven-figure ad campaign against what it is calling the "wokest insurance company" in the country.

In a letter to the Department of Justice and Treasury Department, Consumers' Research alleges that Chubb Insurance has "ongoing practices" which go against the Trump administration’s agenda but "very likely the Civil Rights Act and other federal anti-discrimination laws."

"Chubb Insurance is all-in on pushing radical woke ideology. CEO Evan Greenberg openly opposes basic protections for women’s spaces, attacks democratic laws, continues to embrace DEI, and props up groups that expose kids to dangerous transgender activism," Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers’ Research, said in a statement exclusively to Fox News Digital.

"On climate, Chubb has a history of weaponizing insurance coverage to hurt America’s energy industry, cutting support for coal and natural gas to chase leftist climate fantasies. Woke corporations like Chubb are going to extremes and ordinary Americans are paying the price," Hild continues.

Consumers’ Research is highlighting several past comments from leaders at the insurance company, including Executive Vice President and General Counsel Joseph Wayland saying in a LEADERS Magazine interview in 2021 that "Diversity, equity and inclusion are the foundation of our Chubb culture."

"I am concerned about my country’s America First brand of nationalism and its impact on our image and leadership in both trade and geopolitics in the short and potentially longer term," Evan Greenberg, CEO and Chairman of Chubb Insurance, wrote in a letter in a 2017 report, according to Carrier Management.

Greenberg also criticized Trump's America First platform in an interview with Carrier Management in 2021 and criticized the president's trade policies.

When it comes to the company’s business practices, NPR reported in 2019 that the insurance company would not underwrite coal facilities anymore. As recently as March 2025, the company put forth strict guidelines in order for it to underwrite in the oil and gas industry.

On its website, Chubb said it will not "underwrite the construction and operation of new coal-fired plants or new risks for companies that generate more than 30% of their revenues from coal mining or energy production from coal" and began ending coverage for "existing coal plant risks" that go above the 30% mark as of 2022.

"Chubb recognizes the reality of climate change and the substantial impact of human activity on our planet," Greenberg stated, according to the company’s website. "Making the transition to a low-carbon economy involves planning and action by policymakers, investors, businesses and citizens alike. The policy we are implementing today reflects Chubb's commitment to do our part as a steward of the Earth."

On its webpage, Chubb discusses "Advancing Racial Justice," where the company touts its support of an organization called Equal Justice USA (EJUSA), which openly supported convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal.

According to that same webpage, the company believes "racial justice and equity is both an individual journey and collective duty."

"We believe in being anti-racist because a rejection of racism alone is insufficient," the website states.

The company also says on that web page that it has curated a series of programs for employees instructing them how to "combat racism."

As for the advertisements themselves, there will be a national television ad in addition to mobile billboards outside their offices in Washington D.C., New York City and New Jersey, as well as Capitol Hill. The campaign will also live on the website WokeChubb.com.

"Dear conservatives, Chubb Insurance is for: DEI in Everything They Do, Radical Climate Ideology, Trans Activism," one ad states. "Chubb Insurance is against: The American First Agenda, U.S. Energy Producers, 2nd Amendment Advocates."

Chubb's business spans across 54 countries and territories, all 50 states, and employees over 40,000 people worldwide.

The company, based out of Zurich with a U.S. headquarters in New York City, did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.