Top House GOP leader demands Tim Walz resign as Minneapolis erupts over ICE shooting

The highest-ranking Minnesotan in Congress is demanding that his state's governor resign over continued unrest in Minneapolis as agitators clash with federal law enforcement.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the No. 3 House GOP leader, issued a fresh demand for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to resign as demonstrations in their state's largest city rage over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and tensions show no signs of easing.

"The scenes of destruction and damage taking place in Minneapolis are abhorrent. This violence cannot be tolerated," Emmer said in a statement on Thursday. "Tim Walz should resign, effective immediately. The safety of Minnesotans depends on it."

Protests have erupted in Minneapolis in the wake of the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent earlier this month.

Dueling narratives over who is at fault have been almost completely divided along partisan lines. Republicans argued that the ICE agent was acting in self-defense after Good hit him with her car following a day of attempting to obstruct ICE activity in the city.

Democrats have largely accused the agent of acting recklessly when he shot at Good three times while she was in her car, arguing that video shows she was attempting to adhere to officers' demands to leave the scene.

Another ICE agent allegedly shot an illegal immigrant in the leg on Wednesday during an arrest attempt, further fueling tensions.

Activists used horns and whistles to make noise during demonstrations, while federal officers deployed tear gas and pepper balls in attempts to disperse demonstrators.

"Unfortunately, our state leaders’ inaction and support of these violent riots are failing every Minnesotan and putting law enforcement’s lives at risk," Emmer said.

"It’s past time for Governor Tim Walz to take accountability for his sanctuary-state policies that got us here in the first place and lower the temperature. But last night’s embarrassing and inflammatory speech once again proved he is incapable of leading."

Walz said during a speech on Wednesday evening that the federal government was "raining down upon" Minnesota communities.

"As bad as it's been, Donald Trump intends for it to get worse. This week, he went online to promise that, quote, the day of retribution and reckoning is coming," Walz said. "That's a direct threat against the people of this state who dared to vote against him. Three times, and who continue to stand up for freedom with courage and empathy and profound grace."