Top Clinton campaign officials silent on Durham findings

Top Hillary Clinton campaign officials have been noticeably silent following a filing by Special Counsel John Durham, who claims that a technology executive accessed servers belonging to Trump Tower and the White House to compile dirt on former President Donald Trump related to Russia.

Clinton herself scoffed at Durham’s latest filing, calling it a "fake scandal," but her former staffers are steering clear of the subject.

"Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones," Clinton tweeted Wednesday. "So it’s a day that ends in Y."

"The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie," she wrote, linking to a piece published in Vanity Fair. "For those interested in reality, here's a good debunking of their latest nonsense."

Clinton’s 2016 national press secretary, Brian Fallon, declined to comment on the latest filing when reached by Fox News Digital.

Top Clinton campaign advisers Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, Nick Merrill, Robby Mook, and longtime Clinton aide Philippe Reines did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for comment.

On Feb. 10, one day before Fox News reported on Durham’s filing, Abedin shared a tweet by Merrill slamming Trump as a hypocrite when it comes to protecting classified information. They haven’t tweeted since.

Durham's Feb. 11 federal court filing, which Fox News first reported Saturday, said a "Tech Executive-1," now identified as Rodney Joffe, and his associates, including former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, "exploited" internet traffic pertaining to a "particular health care provider," Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office of the President of the United States in order to "establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’" to then bring to federal government agencies tying Trump to Russia.

The filing states that in July 2016, the tech executive worked with Sussmann, a U.S. investigative firm retained by Law Firm 1 on behalf of the Clinton campaign, and numerous cyber researchers and employees at multiple internet companies to "assemble the purported data and white papers."

Sussmann, who has pleaded not guilty after being indicted in Durham's probe on allegations he made a false statement to a federal agent, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment on Thursday.

