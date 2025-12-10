Top automaker unleashes 250 limited-edition Corvettes inspired by America's founding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

General Motors' Chevrolet announced a new America250 "Stars and Steel" collection celebrating the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary, which will include a "one of one" Corvette auctioned off in January, as well as a set of 250 "limited edition" Corvettes.

The "Stars and Steel" collection will include cars across five Chevrolet vehicle models from its 2026 lineup. These models are the Corvette, Silverado EV, Silverado LD, Silverado HD and Colorado, which are all manufactured in the U.S. with globally sourced components. The collection's modernized design features will entail dark, metallic finishes meant to embody American craftsmanship and patriotism.

The "one of one" 2026 Corvette ZR1X with a special "Stars and Steel" inspired design will be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Winter Auction on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, with 100% of the final hammer cost going to the veterans' advocacy group the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The collection will make its first public, in-person appearance at this weekend's Army-Navy football game in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, but in advance of the game, Fox News Digital obtained photos of the wide-ranging fleet.

The "one of one" Corvette is still in the final stages of production, but it will be a ZR1X model pictured below.

The "Stars and Steel" collection will also include an exclusive "limited edition" series run of just 250 Corvette units, which will be available in all models from the Stingray to the ZR1X, and will be offered in both coupe or convertible styles on 3LT/3LZ trims only. Just the Corvettes will be limited to just 250 units.

Buyers of one of these 250 exclusive units can choose between Arctic White with a Santorini Blue interior and black with an Adrenaline Red interior. Each limited edition includes an American flag-inspired, full-length stripes in satin silver or satin black, "250" flag graphics on doors and spoiler ends, unique sill plates and an interior plaque featuring build sequence number, black gloss, carbon-flash, or carbon fiber wheels depending upon the model, red accented details like seat belts and floor mats with red stitching, and black exhaust tips.

"The Stars & Steel Collection celebrates a key milestone for the country that not only served as the birthplace of our brand but has also been its home for nearly 115 years," Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said. "Each vehicle in this collection is proudly assembled in the United States and honors the rich legacy of our nation."

Production is expected to begin in early spring 2026 with package pricing to be announced at a later date.

In addition to giving the final auction cost of the "one of one" Corvette to Tunnels To Towers, a nonprofit group that helps build homes for the families of first responders and military troops lost in the line of duty, Chevy will also donate $250 to nonprofits that support the veteran community for every vehicle from the "Stars and Steel" collection that gets sold.

The "Stars and Steel" collection follows an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump in January, establishing a White House task force to lead planning and execution of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary. The White House told Fox News Digital it would be engaging with the entire federal government, state and local governments, the private sector, nonprofits and educational institutions to put on various events and other initiatives honoring the nation’s heritage leading up to the official anniversary in 2026.

The 250th anniversary celebrations will include, among other things, a UFC event that will take place at the White House South Lawn on June 14, which will be President Trump's 80th birthday.