Tom Steyer may launch 2020 presidential campaign this week: reports

California liberal billionaire Tom Steyer is reconsidering running for president in 2020 despite declining to enter the crowded race of Dems vying for the White House months ago, reports said.

Steyer, an environmentalist who's spent billions in ad dollars and other efforts to urge the impeachment of President Trump, told staffers last week he plans formally launch his 2020 campaign Tuesday, three people familiar with his plans told Politico. Steyer would become the twenty-sixth Democrat competing for the party’s nomination to take on Trump.

He revealed his plan during a private conference call with his San Francisco office and two progressive organizations he funds, Need to Impeach and NextGen America, but has yet to make the bid public, the Atlantic also reported.

Steyer told people he would announce his 2020 campaign in January only to travel to Des Moines to declare he was not running. He instead used the trip to hold a town hall for his Need to Impeach group, which over the course of two years has grown to be the largest progressive-leaning organization in the country with 8 million members, the Atlantic reported.

At the time, the 62-year-old former hedge fund manager said he would not run because he was satisfied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plan for the nation’s economy and supported Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s campaign’s focus on climate change. A source knowledgeable of Steyer’s plan said he’s still satifised with Warren's campaign but is disappointed Inslee hasn’t broken one-percent in the polls, the Atlantic reported.

Steyer also is reportedly frustrated with House Dems for not scheduling impeachment hearings. A source told the Atlantic that Steyer’s campaign would challenge President Trump’s claim that the economy is thriving under his leadership. That person said Styer would also challenge Trump’s identity as a billionaire turned politician, given that Steyer is a “self-made” billionaire himself.

Steyer touted with the idea of running for office in the past. He said he'd run for California governor in 2018 and the Senate in 2016 but failed to enter either race.