Tom Homan tells migrant terror groups Trump will ‘wipe you off the face of the Earth’

Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan warned criminal aliens Saturday that they would all be arrested and said he would make good on his promise to immigrant terror groups to "wipe you off the face of the earth."

Homan, who previously served as the acting director of ICE and currently leads the Trump administration’s border efforts, told a rapt audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that the number of illegal immigrant "gotaways" is down by 95%.

"We had about 1,800 a day in 2023. You know how many we had yesterday? Forty-eight," he said. "You're talking about 2,000 miles of border, and only 48 people escaped. But that's 48 too many. I'm not going to be happy till that number’s zero."

The border czar also announced that in Trump’s first month in the Oval Office, ICE arrested 21,000 illegal aliens.

"I'm happy with the numbers, but I'm not going to be satisfied until every criminal alien gang member, every criminal alien, every Tren de Aragua is eradicated from this country and [we've] sent their ass to Gitmo, where they belong," he said.

Addressing criminal migrant groups like Venezuela's Tren de Aragua and El Salvador's MS-13 – which the Trump administration just designated "foreign terrorist organizations" – Homan said the Trump administration is making good on its promise to stamp them out.

"He’s going to wipe you off the face of the earth," he said. "You have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world combined. You are now a terrorist organization. So, word out to anybody that assists them, anybody that sells their drugs on a street, anybody assists these cartels in any way, you are helping a terrorist organization."

"We're going to save lives, because when 95% less people [are] coming across the border, how many women aren't being raped? How many Americans aren’t dying from fentanyl overdoses? How many … terrorists aren't getting in the country? How many women and children aren’t sex-trafficked in this country? When you have a border lockdown, we're saving lives," he said.

Addressing criticism from Democrats and the media that ICE has arrested illegal aliens without criminal charges, along with criminal aliens, Homan said, "Yeah, damn right we did. Because you're in a country illegally, which happens to be a violation of our law."

"Entering this country illegally is a crime, and we're not going to forgive it," he said.

And addressing self-proclaimed "sanctuary" cities and states, where local and state governments refuse to cooperate with ICE, Homan said his now-familiar line: "Game on."

"Sanctuary cities are a sanctuary for criminals," he said. "We're enforcing the laws enacted by Congress, and we're not going to apologize for it, not under this administration."

Homan singled out Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, who recently doubled down on the city’s sanctuary policies and said his officers would not assist ICE with deportation operations.

"You said you doubled down on not helping the law enforcement officers of ICE. I'm coming to Boston, and I'm bringing hell with me," he said. "I looked at the numbers this morning, I counted, I stopped counting at nine. Nine child rapists that were in jail in Massachusetts, but rather than honoring an ICE detainer, you released them back into the street. You're not a police commissioner. Take that badge off your chest. Put it in the desk drawer. Because you became a politician. You forgot what's it’s like to be a cop."

Homan also took a few moments to express his gratitude to the men and women of federal law enforcement agencies like ICE and Border Patrol.

"God bless the men and women of ICE. God bless all the DOJ components, we’ve got the U.S. marshals, DEA, FBI, ATF, all these five agencies helping us," he said.

And to the men and women of Border Patrol, Homan said, "I love each and every one of you wearing that green uniform. You are the finest 1% of this country."

CPAC is an annual gathering of conservatives from across the country. This year, the conference took place in National Harbor, Maryland, and saw the participation of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk and several other top Trump Cabinet officials and Republican leaders.