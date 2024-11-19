Tim Scott says Biden regulators should quit it, give Trump a 'fresh slate'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said regulators under President Biden should quit doing their jobs to allow President-elect Trump a "fresh slate" when he takes office in January.

In a letter to Biden on Sunday, Scott said Americans "across the country rejected your administration’s radical economic agenda and delivered President Trump and the incoming Congress a clear mandate to usher in a new era of government."

"Given this mandate," Scott wrote, "it is incumbent upon you and your administration to ensure that President Trump can implement the agenda the American people voted for by allowing him to take office on January 20th with a fresh slate."

"To ensure an orderly transition, federal financial and housing regulators should suspend any rulemaking and nomination related activities," Scott said.

As the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Scott said he is calling on the agencies overseen by the committee to "cease all rulemaking, including the finalization of any pending or proposed regulations or guidance, and to comply with federal record retention laws and preserve all agency documents, records, and communications." He also demanded that all pending nominations within the committee’s purview be withdrawn.

"I will not vote for, or advance, any nominees put forth in front of the Committee by your administration," Scott wrote. "Next Congress I look forward to confirming President Trump’s nominees who will bring about economic opportunity to all Americans."

Copied on the letter were Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

In addition to focusing on the Trump transition, Scott, who was elected as the incoming chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee last week, has taken on a role of looking to increase the GOP majority in the 2026 elections.

After his fellow GOP lawmakers in the Senate chose him to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee over the next two years, Scott told reporters that his "passion" is to make sure that Trump "does not have two years with a Republican majority in the Senate, he has four years in control." Scott told Fox News Digital that "what we’re going to do is defend the seats that we have and expand the map so that we can increase the majority brought to us by the Trump victory."

Republicans won back control of the Senate in this month's elections , ending four years of majority control by the Democrats. It is expected that once a mandated state recount is completed in the Senate contest in Pennsylvania – where GOP challenger Dave McCormick leads Democratic Sen. Bob Casey by roughly 17,000 votes – the Republicans will hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate come January.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.