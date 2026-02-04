Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Thune blasts Jeffries, Schumer as 'afraid of their shadows' as DHS funding fight heats up

Senate Majority Leader John Thune doesn’t have confidence that top congressional Democrats want to fix DHS funding bill

By Alex Miller Fox News
Partial government shutdown ends as DHS funding fight continues Video

Partial government shutdown ends as DHS funding fight continues

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the end of a partial government shutdown as the battle over DHS funding continues ahead of a new deadline on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., doesn’t have confidence that top congressional Democrats want to fix Homeland Security funding as Congress gears up for tense negotiations in the coming days. 

With the partial four-day government shutdown now over, Democrats and Republicans are readying to relitigate the controversial Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bill, which threatened to completely derail a previous bipartisan funding deal. 

And with nine days on the clock to figure out a way forward, Thune doesn’t believe that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are prepared to actually reach a bipartisan deal on the bill. 

SHUTDOWN AVERTED FOR NOW, BUT SENATE WARNS DHS FIGHT COULD TRIGGER ANOTHER IN DAYS

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., doesn't believe that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., would be honest brokers in the upcoming DHS negotiations.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

When asked if he viewed Jeffries, who rebelled against Schumer’s funding deal with President Donald Trump, as a good-faith partner in the coming back-and-forth, Thune said, "He’s just not."

"He and, for that matter, Leader Schumer, both are afraid of their shadows, and they're getting a lot of rollback and pressure from their left," Thune said. "So, I don't think they want to — particularly in [Jeffries’] case, I don't think he wants to make a deal at all."

TRUMP UNDERCUTS GOP PUSH TO ATTACH SAVE ACT TO SHUTDOWN BILL AS CONSERVATIVES THREATEN MUTINY

Senate Majority Leader John Thune

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., arrives for a news conference after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Feb. 3, 2026, in Washington. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo)

Schumer on Tuesday said that Democrats would have a proposal ready for Republicans to review that same day, but Thune noted that no such list had been handed over to his side of the aisle. 

There may still be lingering discourse between the top Democratic leaders, too, after Jeffries turned his back on the Trump-Schumer funding deal. However, both met on Tuesday night, and Schumer affirmed that they were on the same page.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS MUTINY SCHUMER’S DEAL WITH WHITE HOUSE, THREATENING LONGER SHUTDOWN

President Trump sits in Oval Office with "America is Back!" hat

President Donald Trump during a bill signing to end the partial government shutdown in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2026. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, DHS is currently operating under a two-week continuing resolution (CR) that maintains previous funding levels until Congress can pass legislation to fully fund it. But Thune and other Republicans believe that the truncated time period just isn’t long enough to actually hash out a deal. 

And it's an open question whether Congress will again need to temporarily extend the funding patch, or allow the agency to shut down.

Compounding frustrations among Republicans is that the original DHS bill was the product of bipartisan negotiations and included several guardrails and reporting requirements targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that would limit or block funding if they weren’t met. 

"I think they want to litigate, have the issue as a political issue," Thune said. "Whether or not there’s a solution remains to be seen, but at least what they're saying publicly suggests that that's not their objective." 

