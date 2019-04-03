Trump says 'young bartender' AOC has Dems 'shaking': 'They're petrified of her'

President Donald Trump mocked freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Tuesday over her signature Green New Deal, referring to the progressive proposal to combat climate change as being “done by a young bartender.”

Trump didn’t explicitly name Ocasio-Cortez in his address at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington, though he cautioned lawmakers against being too quick to defeat the plan, in hopes of campaigning against it in his 2020 re-election bid, the Hill reported.

"The Green New Deal, done by a young bartender, 29 years old," Trump told the crowd of House GOP lawmakers. "A young bartender, wonderful young woman.”

Trump then blasted the Green New Deal as “the craziest thing,” and chided establishment Democrats as “petrified” of Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive ideas, the Hill reported.

"The Green New Deal. The first time I heard it, I said, 'That’s the craziest thing.' You have senators that are professionals, that you guys know, that have been there for a long time ... and they’re standing behind her shaking. They’re petrified of her," Trump said.

The Green New Deal calls for a massive overhaul of the nation’s economy and energy use, with an estimated cost that could reach well into the tens of trillions of dollars. The legislation failed to pass a test vote last week in the Senate.

Ocasio-Cortez worked as a bartender and political organizer in New York City before unseating 10-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary last year.

A rising star in the Democratic Party, Ocasio-Cortez recently rallied the progressive base against a plan by the Democratic Party's campaign arm to protect incumbents from would-be primary challengers such as herself.