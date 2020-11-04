All four members of 'The Squad' reelected to House, with more progressives joining

The four progressive congresswomen known as "The Squad" have all won reelection, cruising to a second term in the House of Representatives.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. will return to their seats in the U.S. Congress.

The lawmakers, all women of color, have galvanized Democrats' left-wing flank and become influential progressive voices, but have also attracted the ire of President Trump, as well as some of the party's more moderate members.

TRUMP CLAIMS VICTORY WITH MANY STATES STILL UNDECLARED, HINTS AT POSSIBLE SUPREME COURT CHALLENGE

"Our sisterhood is resilient," Omar tweeted.

None of the incumbents faced substantial electoral challenges, although Ocasio-Cortez's opponent -- Republican John Cummings, a former New York Police Department officer -- raised more than $10 million, making the race the second most expensive House contest in the nation. (Ocasio-Cortez raked in more than $17 million).

"Serving NY-14 and fighting for working class families in congress has been the greatest honor, privilege & responsibility of my life," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday night. "Thank you to the Bronx & Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, & trusting me to represent you once more."

There is already speculation that Ocasio-Cortez, 31, may run for higher office in the coming years, a notion that she did not dispel during a recent interview.

“I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like,” she told Vanity Fair. “I don’t see myself really staying where I’m at for the rest of my life.”

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RESULTS

The lawmakers will be joined by newly elected Democratic House members who were endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the group that recruited the "Squad" and helped bring them to victory in 2018.

Jamaal Bowman in New York's 16th Congressional District and Cori Bush in Missouri's 1st Congressional District both won their races on Tuesday night.

"I’m ready to get to work to disrupt the status quo and deliver for our families," Bowman tweeted. "Hold me accountable. Push me and my colleagues. I’m going to need you in Congress with me. There’s so much work to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP