Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election over Trump-backed Susan Wright

The race was considered by some as a referendum on Trump's influence on the GOP electorate

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Republican candidate Jake Ellzey won a hotly contested special election runoff in Texas's sixth congressional district, defeating fellow Republican Susan Wright.

Poll-watchers called the race late Tuesday night, solidifying an upset victory for Ellzey. 

Wright is the widow of late Republican congressman Ron Wright who died earlier this year from the coronavirus. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Wright in April but despite not having the endorsement of the former president, Ellzey raised more than $1.2 million, which was nearly twice as much money as Wright. 

The race was considered by some as a referendum on Trump's influence on the GOP, though turnout in the special election was low. Trump got involved in the election this week blasting out robocalls in support of Wright.

"Hello, this is your hopefully all-time favorite president, Donald Trump," Trump said in the calls. "I’m asking you to go out and vote for a great Republican, a great woman, Susan Wright."

Travis County GOP chair Matt Mackowiak described the race as the "first test of the power of President Trump’s endorsement in his post- presidency."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting 

