Uvalde, Texas school shooting: Democrats demand gun control, curse Republicans: 'F--- your prayers'

Democrats rushed to capitalize on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday to demand gun control measures and attack Republicans.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the deceased suspect as Salvador Romas, 18, who had a handgun and possibly a rifle when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 18 students and one teacher, according to Abbott. Two police officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive, the governor said.

Prominent Democrats immediately blamed Republicans for the shooting, with at least one hurling profanities at multiple Republicans.

"F--- your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings," Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., tweeted at Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

Gallego also tweeted at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: "Just to be clear f--- you @tedcruz you f---ing baby killer."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also was quick to blame Republicans.

"There is no such thing as being ‘pro-life’ while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place," she wrote on Twitter. "It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat whose city is notorious for its high violence rates, also offered her opinion about the school shooting.

"As a nation, we simply cannot allow this to continue. Every single day, children and young people are losing their lives to people who do not value the sanctity of life and take advantage of the unabated presence of firearms in our communities," Lightfoot said in a statement.

"Now more than ever, we must push our legislators to pass sweeping and effective gun control measures. Our children’s lives depend on it."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., took to the Senate floor to demand action on gun control.

"Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate... if your answer, is as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing?" Murphy asked his colleagues.

While Democrats were quick to urge gun control in response to the shooting, Republicans urged Americans to pray for the families of the victims.

"This is pure evil and heartbreaking - 14 children and 1 teacher were murdered in an act of senseless violence. Please pray for the victims, their families, and the Uvalde, Texas community," Rep. Rodney Davis wrote on Twitter.

"Please pray for Uvalde and those poor children who did not deserve this," Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, tweeted.

