Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, top Republican on powerful Ways and Means committee, to retire from Congress

After nearly a quarter century in Congress, Republican Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas is retiring.

Brady, the top Republican lawmaker on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said Wednesday that he won't seek reelection next year. The 66-year old congressman made his announcement during a meeting of the Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference.

Brady, who was first elected to the House in 1996, represents Texas' 8th Congressional District, which includes a large swath of suburban and rural territory north of Houston. The announcement by the congressman – who helped write key portions of the 2017 tax cut law, the signature domestic achievement of then-President Donald Trump's four year tenure in the White House – was expected as he was facing term limits in his Ways and Means Committee leadership role.

"I am retiring as your Congressman. This term, my 13th, will be my last," he said in his remarks, Brady said in a statement he later tweeted out. "I set out originally to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the effectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered."

"As you may not know, because House Republicans limit committee leaders to six-year terms, I won't be able to chair the Ways & Means Committee in the next session when Republicans win back the majority. Did that factor into that decision? Yeah, some," Brady said.

"But as I see it, our committee leader term limits ensure lawmakers who work hard and who work effectively someday have the opportunity to lead, to bring fresh new ideas to every committee we have. In my view, it's a good thing," he added.

Brady's district is a GOP stronghold. While it will likely see some changes in this year's once-in-a-decade redistricting, it's expected to remain solidly red. Brady won his 2020 reelection by nearly 50 points and Trump carried the district by 42 points over now-President Biden.