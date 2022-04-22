Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Texas National Guard soldier drowns trying to rescue migrants: sources

The soldier's body has been recovered, Texas officials say

Bill Melugin
By Bill Melugin , Adam Shaw | Fox News
A Texas National Guard soldier has drowned while trying to rescue migrants in a river at the state’s border with Mexico, multiple sources told Fox News on Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the incident in Eagle Pass and said that a body has been recovered.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates

