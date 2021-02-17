Expand / Collapse search
Texas mayor who told residents ‘no one owes you’ amid winter blast says wife got fired: report

Boyd reportedly said he wrote the Facebook message as a private citizen

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Winter storm cripples Texas green energy gridVideo

Winter storm cripples Texas green energy grid

Center for Industrial Progress founder Alex Epstein discusses how the reliability of renewable energy was tested in Texas.

The mayor of Colorado, Texas, who made headlines after telling residents "no one owes you or your family anything" during a winter blast, resigned from his post on Wednesday due to backlash over the comments.

David Hoover, the Colorado City manager, told NBC News that Tim Boyd had stepped down from his position. Boyd posted earlier that he was "sick and tired" of people looking for handouts. He also wrote that "Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic]."

The Dallas Morning News reported that Boyd said he wrote the Facebook message as a private citizen, not the mayor of Colorado City. CBS DFW reported that he said his wife was "fired" after the comments.

Weather-related outages have been particularly stubborn in Oregon, where some customers have been without power for almost a week.

The worst U.S. outages by far have been in Texas, where 3 million homes and businesses remained without power as of midday Wednesday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

