Texas Gov. Abbott lifting statewide mask mandate is 'move in the right direction': Ken Paxton

Despite facing criticism, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott made the right move by lifting statewide coronavirus restrictions, state Attorney General Ken Paxton told "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday.

"Whenever you do something related to COVID, you’ll get backlash one way or the other. No one has done it perfectly and no one knew how to do it perfectly," Paxton told host Harris Faulkner.

"Whatever you do, you always get criticism," he added.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted Abbott Tuesday for what he described as the "absolutely reckless" reversal of a statewide mask mandate.

Beginning March 10, Texans will not be required to wear masks in public, with Abbott also saying he will allow all businesses to reopen at maximum capacity.

"Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility," Abbott cautioned. "Personal vigilance to follow the safe standards is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed."

Meanwhile, 96% of California’s population remains in the most restrictive tier, though a number of counties are expected to move to a less restrictive tier this week. Newsom is facing a recall effort over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paxton applauded Abbott for giving businesses and people the freedom to make their own decisions.

"Governor Abbott has moved in the absolute right direction with putting the decision in the hands of people who need to make the decisions about themselves, about their own lives, letting business owners decide what they want to do." he said.

"If they want restrictions, they can and consumers can decide if they want to show up. It was a very good decision and the direction we need to go."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.