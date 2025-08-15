Texas House Speaker vows runaway Dems will be arrested if they try to sneak home over weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows on Friday vowed that runaway Democrats who try to return home over the weekend will not have a "peaceful weekend" and instead will be arrested and "compelled to this chamber."

A new special session of the Texas House of Representatives got underway on Friday afternoon, just two hours after the Republican-dominated chamber once again was unable to reach a quorum after Democrats failed to show up.

As the Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas to prevent any votes on congressional redistricting in the red state signal they're coming home, Republicans in the GOP-dominated Texas legislature adjourned the current special session when they gathered in the morning.

Minutes later, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called into order a second straight special session of the state legislature, to pass GOP-crafted maps to create up to five Republican-friendly congressional districts at the expense of currently Democrat-controlled seats. The new session got underway at Noon CT but was quickly adjourned.

FLEEING TEXAS DEMOCRATS SIGNAL THEY'LL COME HOME

Burrows said at the start of the second special session on Friday that he expected to reach a quorum on Monday, with the likely return of the fleeing Democrats.

Burrows added that any Texas Democrats who return over the weekend will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol immediately. "Civil arrest warrants will be reissued. If you are located, you will be compelled to this chamber," he said.

"Those who are here today, you have earned the weekend at home with your families, but those who have refused to make quorum. I'm sure you're missing home. Do not think you have permission to return to Texas and enjoy a peaceful weekend before finally showing up to work," Burrows said. "DPS will remain active and civil arrest warrants will be reissued. If you are located, you will be compelled to this chamber. If that happens, I will ask those members who've gone home for the weekend to return immediately."

REDISTRICTING BATTLE: NEWSOM VOWS TO FIGHT ‘FIRE WITH FIRE’

The action in Austin comes one day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Democrats unveiled their playbook to counter the push by President Donald Trump and Republicans to enact rare - but not unheard of - mid-decade congressional redistricting.

The fast-paced moves in Austin are the latest in the high-stakes national battle between Republicans and Democrats over congressional redistricting ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Newsom vowed to "meet fire with fire" by redrawing blue-state California's congressional maps to create five more Democrat-leaning districts.

The state Democratic lawmakers, who fled to the blue states of Illinois, New York and Massachusetts, said that they would return to Texas after the adjournment of the current special session. However, they didn't say specifically which day they would come home.

The end of the walkout by the Democrats will lead to the passage of the new maps, but Texas Democrats vow they'll fight the new state maps in court and say the moves by California are allowing them to pass "the baton."

"Now, as Democrats across the nation join our fight to cause these maps to fail their political purpose, we’re prepared to bring this battle back to Texas under the right conditions and to take this fight to the courts," Texas state House Democratic leader Rep. Gene Wu said on Thursday.

Abbott is urging Texas' highest court to remove Wu from office, and state Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked that 13 Democratic state lawmakers also be removed from office. The fleeing lawmakers also face fines of up to $500 per day for their absence.

In Texas, the state Senate passed the new congressional maps, but Democratic lawmakers in the House fled the state, preventing the House from reaching a quorum. That effectively blocked any votes in the chamber to approve the GOP redistricting push.

Both houses of the state legislature started meeting at 10am CT on Friday, and the House, after once again falling short of reaching a quorum, adjourned the current special session. Abbott then called for the second special session.

"Delinquent House Democrats ran away from their responsibility to pass crucial legislation to benefit the lives of Texans," the governor charged in a statement Friday morning.

Additionally, the three-term conservative governor vowed earlier this week that "I will continue to call special session after special session until we get this Texas first agenda passed."

The Republican push in Texas, which comes at Trump's urging, is part of a broader effort by the GOP across the country to pad their razor-thin House majority to keep control of the chamber in the 2026 midterms, when the party in power traditionally faces political headwinds and loses seats.

Trump and his political team are aiming to prevent what happened during his first term in the White House, when Democrats stormed back to grab the House majority in the 2018 midterms. However, while the Republican push in Texas to upend the current congressional maps doesn't face constitutional constraints, Newsom's path in California is much more complicated.

SCHWARZENEGGER'S NEW STARING ROLE: PUSHING BACK AGAINST NEWSOM'S REDISTRICTING DRIVE

The governor is moving to hold a special election this year, to obtain voter approval to undo the constitutional amendments that created the non-partisan redistricting commission. A two-thirds majority vote in the Democrat-dominated California legislature would be needed to hold the referendum.

Democratic Party leaders are confident they'll have the votes to push the constitutional amendment and the new proposed congressional maps through the legislature.

"Here we are in open and plain sight before one vote is cast in the 2026 midterm election and here [Trump] is once again trying to rig the system," Newsom charged on Thursday.

Thursday's appearance by Newsom, who is considered a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, will also serve as a fundraising kickoff to raise massive amounts of campaign cash needed to sell the redistricting push statewide in California.

The non-partisan redistricting commission, created over 15 years ago, remains popular with most Californians, according to public opinion polling.

That's why Newsom and California Democratic lawmakers are promising not to scrap the commission entirely, but rather replace it temporarily by the legislature for the next three election cycles.

"We will affirm our commitment to the state independent redistricting after the 2030 census, but we asking the voters for their consent to do midterm redistricting," Newsom said.

However, their efforts are opposed by a number of coalition of figures supportive of the non-partisan commission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the most visible members is former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the last Republican elected governor in Democrat-dominated California.

Democrats currently control 43 of the state's 52 House seats. In Texas, Republicans control 25 of the state's 38 congressional districts.

Fox News' Lindsey Reese contributed to this story