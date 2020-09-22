Biden 'knows he would lose election' if he releases ‘radical, left-wing’ Supreme Court list: Sen. Cotton

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refuses to release his Supreme Court nomination list because he knows voters would not like it, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., argued Tuesday.

The senator said the former vice president has refused to do what President Trump did as a candidate in 2016 and again weeks ago when he released his list.

"Joe Biden knows that if he revealed the kinds of radical left-wing lawyers he would appoint to the Supreme Court that he would lose the election," Cotton told "America's Newsroom."

The former vice president also refused to answer a question on whether he supported packing the court, which Cotton says Democrats have been threatening to do before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday.

"[Democrats] believe that the Supreme Court should be a left-wing organization that always moves the country further to the left, and if they pack the court they’ll do so so they can continue to rubber-stamp left-wing policies out of Congress and out of our state legislatures," Cotton said. "That’s why we need to move forward with this vacancy without delay."

Host Trace Gallagher pointed out that Biden will have to answer questions during the first presidential debate moderated by "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace next week.

Cotton said Biden will keep stalling "because he knows that anyone he would nominate to the Supreme Court would be a radical left-wing lawyer with a long paper trail of judicial activism, of presuming to impose his or her political or moral preferences on the American people rather than letting the American people govern themselves through their elected representatives."

"That's why Joe Biden refuses to reveal his list," he said. "That's why the Democrats want to try to pack the court, because they would prefer to win through litigation what they can’t win at the ballot box."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday he supports the Senate moving forward with a Supreme Court nominee from Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election, further tipping the nomination math in favor of Republicans.

Cotton said Romney "like so many other senators" is going to vote for a conservative judge to the United States Supreme Court "who understands the difference between making the law and applying the law."

"That’s what so many of us campaigned on and that is the kind of judge I expect the president will nominate later this week," Cotton said.

Cotton was recently added to Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees, but is unlikely to be picked, as Trump has said he will announce a woman to replace Ginsburg on Saturday. Two of the women currently perceived to be frontrunners are Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Barbara Lagoa, who sits on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Every senator will evaluate the nominee once the president submits it, but Judge Barrett and Judge Lagoa are both outstanding appellate judges who have already been confirmed in this administration and I think the Senate would look very favorable upon their nominations and I would expect that we would move forward without delay," Cotton said.