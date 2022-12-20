Supreme Court leaker of decision overturning Roe still not publicly identified more than 7 months later

The Supreme Court has yet to identify the person who leaked the draft opinion of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade, more than seven months after the leak.

On May 2, Politico published a draft of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the major abortion case that would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade. The unprecedented leak triggered protests across the country and at the justices' homes that continued for months.

In a rare statement on May 3, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the court would investigate how the opinion got out and said the leak "was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here."

But nearly eight months into the investigation, the identity of the leaker has yet to be revealed.

In October, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said the unprecedented leak made him and other majority justices into targets of possible political violence from those who opposed it.

"The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us," Alito said at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation.

But Alito did not appear to have knowledge of the leaker’s identity.

In September, Justice Elena Kagan said she was hopeful for an update on the investigation by the end of the month.

Also in September, Justice Neil Gorsuch said at a conference that he hopes the committee overseeing the investigation into the leaker has a report "soon," according to a Wall Street Journal report. It's unclear if that investigation report would be made available to the public even if it did determine who leaked the decision.

The press office of the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for an update into the investigation.