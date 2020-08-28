Scalise says Republicans must defend America against mob because 'Joe Biden won't stand up against it'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told "Your World" Friday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "won't stand up" against violent left-wing mobs terrorizing American cities.

"Some of these mobs, when you see them out there throwing bricks at police, they are injuring people and killing some police and they've blinded some police and yet they keep doing it, Scalise told host Neil Cavuto. "You have seen President Trump [be] very vocal [in] saying that we have to stand up against it. For whatever reason, Joe Biden won’t stand up against it."

Scalise, who barely survived being shot by a left-wing activist in 2017, added that when he views hostile crowds like the one that assembled outside the White House Thursday, he "know[s] how this can end."

"People are fed up with this, [with] seeing this mob rule, anarchy in the streets," he said. "You can peacefully protest. That was not a peaceful protest."

Scalise said the protesters were chanting loudly and blasting bullhorns to try to stifle President Trump's speech accepting the Republican Party's nomination for president, and that one of the worst incidents happened when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. -- the latter a double amputee -- were accosted and harassed following the event.

"There is no place for that in America," the Minority Whip said. "That’s not what our country is about."