Stacey Abrams' Election Day message: 'I intend to be the next governor' of Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has unequivocally declared her intention to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in an Election Day message.

"My name is Stacey Abrams and I intend to be the next governor of the great state of Georgia," Abrams tweeted Tuesday, as voters head to the ballot box.

Abrams, who unsuccessfully ran against Kemp in 2018, has trailed the Republican governor in the polls despite record fundraising. Her campaign has hauled in nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state election commission, while Kemp has raised more than $69 million.

Though she is polling behind Kemp, Abrams has argued she will win the election Tuesday if voters can overcome alleged voter suppression tactics she has accused state Republicans of enacting since her 2018 loss.

Kemp and his family cast their ballots Tuesday morning and urged voters to turn out and support him for re-election.

"Four years later…the Kemps cast our votes this morning to keep Georgia the BEST place to live, work, and raise a family!" Kemp wrote on Twitter. "Grab your friends, family, and loved ones today and get out and VOTE!"

Abrams told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday that Republicans have attempted to "game the system" in Georgia, not mentioning there has been record early voting turnout across the state.

In 2018, Abrams lost to Kemp by 60,000 votes, but she refused to concede the gubernatorial election. She falsely claimed the election was "rigged" and "stolen," but has since insisted her comments were "taken out of context."

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. ET in Georgia and will close at 7:00 p.m.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.