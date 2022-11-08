Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Stacey Abrams' Election Day message: 'I intend to be the next governor' of Georgia

Abrams faces Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a rematch of their 2018 matchup, which she falsely claimed was 'stolen' and 'rigged'

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Stacey Abrams: Gov. Kemp 'outsourced voter purging' to White supremacists

Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted that her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp "outsourced" his election security laws to White supremacists to limit voter access.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has unequivocally declared her intention to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in an Election Day message.

"My name is Stacey Abrams and I intend to be the next governor of the great state of Georgia," Abrams tweeted Tuesday, as voters head to the ballot box. 

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

Democrat Stacey Abrams is up against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the Georgia gubernatorial race.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is up against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the Georgia gubernatorial race. (Getty )

Abrams, who unsuccessfully ran against Kemp in 2018, has trailed the Republican governor in the polls despite record fundraising. Her campaign has hauled in nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state election commission, while Kemp has raised more than $69 million. 

Though she is polling behind Kemp, Abrams has argued she will win the election Tuesday if voters can overcome alleged voter suppression tactics she has accused state Republicans of enacting since her 2018 loss. 

TRUMP SAYS REPUBLICANS HAVE ‘GOOD CHANCE OF BIG SUCCESS’ ON ELECTION DAY

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia, speaks to the media after posing for photos with students and encouraging voting at Georgia State University on Nov. 7, 2022 in Atlanta. Abrams is in a rematch with Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia, speaks to the media after posing for photos with students and encouraging voting at Georgia State University on Nov. 7, 2022 in Atlanta. Abrams is in a rematch with Republican Governor Brian Kemp. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Kemp and his family cast their ballots Tuesday morning and urged voters to turn out and support him for re-election. 

"Four years later…the Kemps cast our votes this morning to keep Georgia the BEST place to live, work, and raise a family!" Kemp wrote on Twitter. "Grab your friends, family, and loved ones today and get out and VOTE!"

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS ELECTION COMMENTS TAKEN ‘OUT OF CONTEXT,' SUGGESTS POTENTIAL LIMITATIONS ON ABORTION

Republican Governor Brian Kemp speaks at a press conference on Nov. 7, 2022 in Atlanta. Kemp is in a rematch with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. There is also a close Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker. 

Republican Governor Brian Kemp speaks at a press conference on Nov. 7, 2022 in Atlanta. Kemp is in a rematch with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. There is also a close Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker.  (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Abrams told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday that Republicans have attempted to "game the system" in Georgia, not mentioning there has been record early voting turnout across the state. 

In 2018, Abrams lost to Kemp by 60,000 votes, but she refused to concede the gubernatorial election. She falsely claimed the election was "rigged" and "stolen," but has since insisted her comments were "taken out of context." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. ET in Georgia and will close at 7:00 p.m. 

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

