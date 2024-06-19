'Squad' rep says he's being targeted by pro-Israel lobby because he's an 'outspoken Black man'

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., suggested the pro-Israel lobby is targeting him for being an "outspoken Black man" during a heated debate with his primary challenger on Tuesday night.

The debate was Bowman’s last televised face-off against Westchester County Executive George Latimer before next week, which will be the culmination of one of the most expensive House primary races in U.S. history.

The progressive Democrat took shots at the bipartisan-focused American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) several times throughout the event, accusing it of operating as a right-wing organization. AIPAC is supporting Latimer in the race, and its campaign arm has poured millions into the race.

"The majority of his money comes from right-wing Republicans who support Trump," Bowman said of Latimer.

Without naming AIPAC, he said, "They are spending more money in this primary than any PAC has ever spent in U.S. history."

"Why? Because I'm an outspoken person of color. I'm an outspoken Black man. I fight against genocide in Gaza, and I fight for justice right here," Bowman said, before referring back to Latimer and adding, "And his supporters don't want that because it challenges their power."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bowman’s campaign to clarify whether his comments targeted AIPAC specifically.

Latimer shot back at him that groups like AIPAC not only supported him but also people like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. – none of whom are White.

"The support that they have and I have from individuals comes because of our support of the state of Israel. His opposition comes because he has been anti-Israel, hostile to Israel," Latimer said. "I have never once flipped a position because of campaign donation. Not once."

Bowman responded, "Just because you’ve got a few Black friends doesn’t make you an anti-racist organization."

"He keeps naming off these Black names as if it doesn’t make AIPAC and their supporters racist," Bowman said.

Latimer earlier called accusations of racism against himself "baloney."

Bowman name-dropped AIPAC again in his closing statement, arguing, "I work in collaboration with the people, displaying servant leadership, while my opponent is big money in politics personified. He takes billions from right-wing Republicans to serve them and AIPAC."

Latimer’s closing statement emphasized his decades in local New York politics, adding, "Who do you trust? Who do you believe has your interest first?"

A recent poll by Pix11, which hosted the debate, conducted along with Emerson College and The Hill, showed Latimer leading Bowman 48% to 31%.

If he wins the June 25 primary, Latimer will be the first moderate Democrat to knock off a member of the left-wing "Squad."