'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib calls Ted Cruz 'dumba--' for tweet against Paris climate accords

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib aimed a succinct insult at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, on Thursday after he criticized President Biden’s pledge to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Immediately after entering the Oval Office for the first time as president, Biden signed an executive order that authorizes re-entry into the climate accord in a 30-day process. Cruz, an outspoken critic of U.S. participation in the agreement, said the order indicates Biden is "more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh."

In response to Cruz’s tweet, Tlaib called the Texas senator a "dumba--."

Tlaib is often identified as a member of "the Squad," a group of young progressive members of Congress who became known for their outspoken criticism of the Trump administration.

Former President Donald Trump rankled Democrats in 2017 when he withdrew U.S. support for the Paris agreement.

Trump argued the agreement, which calls on nations to reduce carbon emissions to combat climate change, placed an undue burden on the United States at the expense of American jobs The U.S. formally withdrew from the deal last November.

Cruz’s tweet also drew a response from another "Squad" member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, who hammered the senator for referencing Paris residents in his remarks. The Paris Climate Agreement was so named because it was adopted at an international conference held in the French city.

"Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?" Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

In a lengthy statement on Biden’s executive order, Cruz asserted the renewed commitment to the climate pledge would "destroy jobs" that Democrats "don’t like."

"America's ‘commitment' to the Paris Climate Agreement will be used by the Biden administration as justification for a whole litany of new executive actions and burdensome federal regulations to shape our energy and environmental policy - which will burden American families, manufacturers, and businesses with higher energy costs at a time when they are already struggling," Cruz said.