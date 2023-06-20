'Squad' Democrat strategizes with radical left-wing group whose members are under FBI investigation

Progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Minn., participated in a strategy call with a climate alarmist group currently under FBI investigation.

Tlaib, a far-left member of the "Squad," joined a Zoom meeting last Sunday organized by three radical environmental groups — Declare Emergency, Climate Defiance and the Climate Emergency Fund — about their future plans to disrupt climate change.

"We are reaching climate tipping points faster than predicted," the call description read. "Fires, smoke, tornadoes, and unprecedented weather events are becoming commonplace as we experience climate breakdown. We cannot afford to wait a minute longer. Complacency is a luxury we choose to enjoy at our own peril."

The main focus of the call was to "galvanize the activist community," according to Alexandra Tillman, a spokeswoman for the Climate Emergency Fund.

Tillman noted in a statement to Fox News Digital that Tlaib "has no official connection to any of the groups on the zoom."

"America has a long tradition of non-violent protest that is an important part of our democracy," Tillman told Fox News Digital. "While the congresswoman has no official connection to any of the groups on the zoom, she is alarmed by the rapid changes to our climate. All Americans need to be using our voices to demand action."

Two members of Declare Emergency, a group that joined Tlaib on Sunday's call, are under investigation by the FBI’s Art Crime Team after vandalizing the protective box around Edgar Degas’ "Little Dancer Aged Fourteen" statue at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., in April. The FBI confirmed to Fox News Digital that the group was under investigation, but did not respond to a question about Tlaib being on the Zoom call.

The shocking protest caused $2,400 in damage and forced staff to remove "Little Dancer" from the gallery for 10 days in order to repair the display. The demonstrators, Timothy Martin of North Carolina and Joanna Smith of New York, will face up to five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

Martin and Smith were indicted for conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and injury to a National Gallery of Art exhibit on May 26. A court will determine their sentencing based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a U.S. Attorney Office’s news release.

Climate Defiance, another one of the groups who coordinated the call, organized a fundraiser with the stated purpose of making "Complicit Climate Cowards' Lives F---ing Miserable."

Climate Defiance protests have shut down a number of events, including a keynote addresses from Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and top Biden administration climate advisers.

The controversial climate groups are some of many left-wing organization's to partner with Tlaib, including with the Black Lives Matter Movement which has supported convicted cop killers, as reported by Fox News Digital in May.

Tlaib has called on President Biden to declare a climate emergency, echoing the missions of the radical climate groups.

Tlaib's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment regarding the meeting.