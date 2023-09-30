Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

'Squad' Dem Jamaal Bowman offers bizarre response after pulling fire alarm: 'open the door'

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy called for an investigation of the incident

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano , Tyler Olson Fox News
Published
Rep. Jamaal Bowman's, D-N.Y., chief of staff confirmed that the congressman pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office building Saturday, and said that Bowman "regrets any confusion" over the incident.

The House Administration committee announced that an investigation into the situation, which happened in the Cannon Building, is underway. Sources also told Fox News that Bowman was questioned by the Capitol Police on Saturday.

The alarm-pulling happened as Republicans were beginning a vote on a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown Saturday. Bowman's chief of staff, Sarah Iddrissu, offered an explanation. 

"Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote," Iddrissu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Congressman regrets any confusion."

Jamaal Bowman seen outside in a suit

House Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty)

According to Axios, Bowman told reporters that he thought the alarm would open the door. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) told Fox News that the situation was "absolutely outrageous" and "potentially criminal."

"That any member of Congress would think it's appropriate to pull a fire alarm to try and delay Congress from doing its business is shameful," Lawler said. "It's unbecoming. And he should strongly consider resigning from Congress if he did that."

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy called the incident "serious" and said that Bowman should be investigated.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman speaks in Washington, D.C., July 28, 2022. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn/File/Fox News)

"This should not go without punishment," McCarthy argued. "This is an embarrassment."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bowman's office and the U.S. Capitol Police for statements, but has not heard back.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind, Chad Pergram and Houston Keene contributed to this report.

