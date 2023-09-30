Progressive 'Squad' Democrat accused of pulling fire alarm amid tense shutdown talks

Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., pulled a fire alarm in one of the House of Representatives’ three office buildings amid a chaotic morning as lawmakers scrambled to avert a likely government shutdown, the House Administration Committee said.

Committee Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said the matter is being investigated now. Sources told Fox News and Fox News Digital that Bowman is being questioned by the Capitol Police's criminal investigation unit.

"Rep. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway," Steil said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bowman’s office for comment but did not immediately get a response.

Sources said the incident was caught on camera, though video was not immediately available to Fox News Digital.

It happened just after House Republicans announced they would rush a stopgap spending bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) to the House floor on Saturday, just as the Senate is weighing its own CR as well.

Democrats were caught off-guard by the announcement and complained the GOP was not giving them enough time to properly read the bill, which is over 70 pages long.

This story is breaking and will be updated…