Squad member compares Trump Twitter ban to capture of Saddam Hussein

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., reacted to Twitter banning President Trump from its platform by posting famous video footage of a U.S. official announcing the capture of former dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iraq war.

The response came just after Twitter announced its permanent suspension of Trump and hours after Bowman had requested his removal. "@Twitter why is Donald Trump still out here tweeting after inciting a fascist mob? Suspend his account!" he said.

The resurfaced footage showed Paul Bremer, who led the Bush administration's efforts in Iraq, prompting raucous applause by saying: "Ladies and gentleman, we got him."

Bowman's tweet came at a time when tensions were running high over Wednesday's riots at the U.S. Capitol and over how lawmakers on both sides of the aisle responded. Bowman's fellow Squad members, along with many other Democrats, have demanded that the president be removed from office.

Trump's account was initially under a temporary suspension after he tweeted that the "things and events" that happened Wednesday were what happened "when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots."

Although multiple elected Republicans have raised concerns about what they claim are ballot irregularities, Trump did not win the election, let alone by a landslide. On Thursday, Congress certified the Electoral College results, validating President-Elect Biden's spot in the White House.

Twitter said Friday afternoon that it was permanently suspending the president's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter banned other accounts as well, something conservatives seemed to notice as they lost substantial numbers of followers on the platform.

When asked about these complaints, a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News: "The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity. We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.