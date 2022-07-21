New spox for Schumer-aligned PAC slammed moderate Dems Manchin, Sinema

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new press secretary for a political action committee affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has had some choice words for moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

"If this doesn't make you mad, I don't know what will," Eden Alem, the new press secretary for Senate Majority PAC, tweeted Feb. 18 amid Manchin’s opposition to extending President Biden’s child tax credit.

"Thank you Joe Manchin for denying children and families with the resources they need to survive," she wrote.

"It's disgusting that Joe Manchin got his Maserati from destroying our planet and our communities. And now he's in charge of life saving climate agenda! StopManchin.com," Alem tweeted in November 2021 after climate change activists blocked Manchin’s car from leaving a parking garage in Washington, D.C.

"Your reminder that Sinema hasn't had a town hall in years, doesn't talk to her constituents, and she has little support in Arizona's dem base... but go off on defending a Jim Crow relic!" Alem wrote in January amid Sinema’s opposition to ending the filibuster.

SENATE POISED FOR VOTE ON SEMICONDUCTOR BILL AFTER MANCHIN AGAIN SHRINKS DEMS' RECONCILIATION PACKAGE

In February, Alem slammed moderate Democrats for accusing progressives of hurting the party’s chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterms due to woke politics like defunding the police.

"Hmmmmm I don't think scapegoating progressives who continuously try to pass popular agenda is a winning strategy for moderate Dems," she tweeted.

Alem also took issue with Manchin and Sinema being the primary holdouts to the Senate passing Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan late last year.

"You know what's inexcusable? Catering to fossil fuel corporations by trying to find ways to kill the $3.5 trillion climate and jobs package," Alem tweeted Oct. 2, 2021, after Sinema blasted progressives for holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill "hostage" for Build Back Better.

Alem, who previously worked as the press manager for the Sunrise Movement, a left-wing climate activist group, also has a history of racially charged tweets.

"White moderates from the 60s really haven't changed much, have they? I really don't want to hear from y'all on MLK Day," she wrote in January.

Alem also claimed in April that "colonialism and capitalism are the main culprits of the climate crisis."

Sen. Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for a response to Alem's comments.

Alem’s new top position at Senate Majority PAC was first reported by Politico.

"Time for that professional news update!" Alem tweeted Tuesday. "After a two months of R&R, I'm excited to hit the ground running at @MajorityPAC as their Press Secretary! Now more than ever we need to expand the Dem majority in the Senate, and I'm so honored to be on the team that does just that."