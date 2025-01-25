Expand / Collapse search
Speaker Johnson invites Trump to address Congress amid busy first 100-day sprint

Prior to being sworn in, Trump signaled he was positioning for a very active first 100 days

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is inviting President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on March 4.

In a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital, Johnson wrote to the new president, "Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future."

"Your administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation’s history," the speaker wrote.

"To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future. I eagerly await your response."

The letter comes just before Trump is expected to address House Republicans at their annual issues conference and retreat, being held this year in South Florida.

House GOP lawmakers will be meeting at Trump’s golf course and resort in Doral for three days as they work to hash out a roadmap on government spending and plans for a major conservative policy overhaul.

Trump signaled for weeks before being sworn in that he was positioning for a very active first 100 days of his new administration.

Republicans now control both the House and Senate as well as the White House. But with razor-thin majorities in both chambers, GOP lawmakers will need to vote in near lock-step to carry out Trump’s plans.

