SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: Every American should root for President Trump's success

Americans of a certain age remember the success of the Ronald Reagan era in the 1980s. Throughout his presidency, there was a real sense that America was "back." Taxes were cut by double digits. Americans were making more money on their investments. Inflation was falling. Homes were becoming easier to purchase. America was producing the best movies and music and personal computers were entering people’s homes. We were cracking down on violent crime and drugs. Our military was being rebuilt, and the Soviet Union was on its back foot. Plain and simple, America was thriving.

Polling from this fall shows that 80% of Americans think we are sharply divided on key issues. But in this moment of President Trump’s second inauguration, our country has a bright, new opportunity to come together and come roaring back once again. If President Trump succeeds, all of us will succeed together.

It’s no secret that the last four years have been needlessly difficult for the American people. Joe Biden’s open-border policies have left our cities ransacked and our state budgets bankrupted. Fentanyl has poured into our schools and neighborhoods and poisoned our children. 40-year high inflation has left Americans poorer and produced interest rates that put homeownership out of reach for young people. Over-regulation has strangled our industries. Virtually every policy decision of the Biden White House has put America last.

But with Donald Trump, a new Golden Age can be realized. He has promised to make America safe, strong, and prosperous again. He has proven before he can fulfill those promises. Life will be better for every family in his second term. We have a plan to get there.

President Trump will deregulate industries, reinvigorate our pioneering spirit of innovation, and jumpstart our stagnant economy. He will restore America’s energy dominance by ending Biden’s war on American energy. And working with Congress, he’ll prevent the largest tax hike in American history. Our economy will grow, businesses will thrive, and workers will have more money in their pockets.

Thanks to President Trump, we will also restore borders that are closed to human traffickers, drug cartels, and terrorists, and reduce crime across our country.

President Trump understands the necessity of maintaining peace through strength. He is committed to revitalizing our military and ensuring our enemies fear us. Already, President Trump’s posture of strength has led our enemies to call off missile attacks and forced terrorists to return to the negotiating table concerning American hostages. And when Trump re-focuses our military on lethality, warriors, and readiness, we will maintain our status as the last great superpower.

Common sense will be a central theme of Trump’s presidency. We all want a world where parents – not school bureaucrats – are in charge of their children, where female-only sports and spaces are protected, and where no one is punished or shamed because they disagree with far-left, radical gender madness. The American people know in their hearts what is right, and respecting that again will restore strength, dignity, and national pride.

Because Donald Trump’s policies are good for all Americans, he has built the most expansive and diverse coalition of the modern era. Podcasters like Joe Rogan and Megyn Kelly, musicians like 50 Cent and Trace Adkins, innovators like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, and celebrities like Danica Patrick and Russell Brand, and people from Dearborn to Miami are all coming together under one belief: the America First Agenda will help everyone – of every color, creed, and corner of our beautiful country.

Over the past two and a half centuries, Americans have enjoyed periods of extraordinary strength and prosperity. The mandate of the November election shows that our people are hungry for that again.

We can make this the most consequential period of our history if we all stand together and show the world that we understand and embrace anew our unique role as the beacon of freedom and the most powerful nation on the planet.

A strong America is good for everyone, everywhere, and time is of the essence. May God bless our efforts as we embrace this opportunity and work quickly to make America great again.

