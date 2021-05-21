Investigation of ousted Space Force Commander elevated to IG

The investigation into the ousting of a Space Force commander who spoke out against Marxism and critical race theory in the military has been elevated to the Department of the Air Force’s Office of Inspector General (IG).

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told Fox News on Thursday that the investigation into the removal of Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier from duty was moving up to the IG’s office for review, as the case could have an Air Force-wide impact.

Stefanek also said that the IG's investigation would take precedence over the one launched by Lohmeier’s superior, Air Force Lt. General Stephen Whiting.

"The Department of the Air Force Inspector General has elevated the review of Lt Col Lohmeier’s actions to DAF-IG level for assessment and investigation, as appropriate," Stefanek told Fox News. "The decision was made by DAF-IG due to the complexity and sensitivity of the issues under consideration, as well as potential for DAF-wide impact."

OUSTED SPACE FORCE OFFICER SAYS HE’S BEEN ‘MISPORTRAYED’, RECEIVED ‘THOUSANDS’ OF NOTES FROM TROOPS

"This DAF Inspector General investigation supersedes the separate Commander Directed Investigation by Lt Gen Whiting at Space Operations Command, which has been suspended as a result," she added.

Lohmeier, who was the commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, was removed from duty last week after he spoke out against Marxism and critical race theory. Lohmeier's comments came during the podcast "Information Operation" earlier this month, when he was a guest promoting his self-published book "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military."

Republicans quickly rallied behind the spurned officer, demanding he be reinstated to his post, with some lauding Lohmeier as a " hero ."

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Lohmeier said that he has been reassigned in the Space Force, but still retains his military rank.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t believe I was being partisan. It is not politically partisan to expose or attack critical race theory or Marxism," Lohmeier said.

"The reason I say that is because critical race theory and Marxism are antithetical to American values," he added. "Critical race theory fuels narratives that attack America's founding documents."

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene