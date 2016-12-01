Son of ICE director Sarah Saldaña dies in a motorcycle accident

The 25-year-old son of the head of immigration enforcement for the Obama administration died in a motorcycle accident, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Michael Saldaña Templin was riding his motorcycle in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Friday when he died.

His mother is Sarah Saldaña, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since late 2014 — she is the first Latina to lead ICE.

Her son Michael was raised in Dallas, and lived in Los Angeles. He worked in the field of electronic dance music, composing and doing background music for films, the News said. He also worked on commercial videos and on independent films, the newspaper added.

Templin is survived by a brother, Andy, and a sister, Tisha. He is also mourned by his father, retired attorney Don Templin.

The family has set up a website in his memory.

The website describes Templin as"creative in all respects."

"He was highly inquisitive and passionate about many things, including automobiles and mechanics," it says, adding "Michael was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends, as well as his dog Kaiser."

Prior to that heading ICE, Sarah Saldaña was the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, overseeing federal law enforcement in a 100-county region. In 2011, the Hispanic National Bar Association named her as its Latina Attorney of the Year.

