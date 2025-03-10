Social media explodes at Sanders for hosting trans musician who sang 'pure evil' song at anti-Trump rally

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' anti-Trump, anti-oligarch tour of the U.S. is under fire for hosting a transgender singer who performed a song with lyrics described as "pure evil," and mocking God and Jesus.

"The song specifically attacks Christianity with mentions of Easter and God’s son," Conservative activist Robby Starbuck posted to X over the weekend.

Sanders is in the midst of a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in areas of the country where the 2024 race proved competitive for Democrats, including in battleground states such as Wisconsin and Michigan.

The self-described Democratic socialist senator traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday and was joined by transgender singer Laura Jane Grace, who performed an anti-Christian song on stage before Sanders thanked the musician for performing.

The song is titled "Your God (God's D---)," with lyrics mocking Christianity, Easter Sunday and Jesus through sexually explicit language. Clips of the video, including on Grace's Instagram page, circulated across social media over the weekend.

Critics and conservatives slammed Sanders and the musician for the performance of the song on social media, including taking issue with the Vermont senator for personally thanking the singer in his remarks during the event.

"Wow. AFTER the anti-Christian ‘performance’ at his event, @BernieSanders thanked the trans singer that performed this hateful, evil song," Starbuck posted in another X post. "If he attempts to apologize, just know his first instinct was to thank the singer after he sang it."

"This is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil," Starbuck added on X.

Grace gained notoriety in the early 2000s as the lead singer of the punk rock band Against Me!. The musician came out as transgender in 2012 during an interview with Rolling Stone.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sanders' office and the musician's publicity team for comment on the performance and subsequent outrage but did not immediately receive responses.

Sanders delivered a response speech to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, when he railed that the U.S. has become an "oligarchic society" under the Trump administration.

"The Trump administration is not hiding it," Sanders said in a streamed response to Trump's address. "The Trump administration is a government of the billionaire class by the billionaire class, and for the billionaire class. Notwithstanding some of their rhetoric, this is a government that could care less about ordinary Americans and the working families of our country. My friends, we are no longer moving toward oligarchy. We are living in an oligarchic society."