Social media explodes after Dem senator makes 'insulting' remark about brains of Trump voters

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin was ripped by conservatives on social media on Tuesday after an interview where she likened President Donald Trump's election to the "angry teenage years" of the United States where voter brains are still being formed.

"Representing a state here, people voted for Trump and voted for me, I have a responsibility to represent my entire state," Slotkin said on ABC’s "The View." "But I don't think there's anyone who feels like what's going on right now is normal. Even if you voted for Trump, right?"

"I think there is a feeling in the country, and I often say this, you know, we're about to turn 250 years old, right? We're still pretty young for a country. These are, like, our angry teenage years. We are going through this push and pull where we're happy, we're sad. We want this, we want that, and what do you do when you have a teenager threatening themselves and others? You just try to get them through this period alive so that their brain can fully form and you can come back to kind of what," Slotkin said before being cut off by Joy Behar.

"Are you talking about Trump?" Behar asked.

"No, I'm talking about our country," Slotkin said. "We're a pendulum swinging. We are a pendulum swinging. I don't think there is an American that thinks this is normal."

Slotkin’s comments were widely interpreted by conservatives on social media as a slight to Trump voters.

"Ah yes, we've reached the point post-election loss where Democrats just revert to calling Americans stupid for voting against them," Abigail Jackson, communications director for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., posted on X . "Not a single ounce of self-awareness to be found."

"Slotkin says this while literally sounding like a teenager…" Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X.

"This is supposedly their smart, reasonable messenger?" Fox News contributor Guy Benson posted on X.

"Interesting to compare this to their arguments on transitioning teenagers," Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller posted on X.

"Wow!" Red State writer Bonchie posted on X . "What a fresh, novel take. No one has ever said this before. Elissa Slotkin is truly the future of the Democratic Party."

"This is monumentally insulting to the millions of Americans that voted for a change last November," Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., posted on X.

Slotkin, elected as a Democrat to the Senate in Michigan in November despite Trump carrying the state, was selected to give the party's response to Trump's recent joint address to Congress.

In a Sunday interview with "Meet the Press," Slotkin acknowledged that the Democratic Party has been "on their heels" since Trump's election.

"I don’t think that’s something hidden," she said of the Democratic Party's loss of confidence following its defeat to Trump. "I think it’s on us to be clear about not only leadership – and there’s lots of leaders in both parties – but also a strategy. I think that’s something that, as Trump has been successful in flooding the zone and, like every day, 15 things happening, we are still finding our footing, and I think you can’t get better until you admit you have a problem."

Slotkin's office pointed to her full remarks when Fox News Digital reached out for comment.

