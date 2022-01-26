The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery will honor Fauci, six others in upcoming gala

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery announced its 2022 Portrait of a Nation Honorees on Wednesday with a list that includes Chief Medical Adviser to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"We are proud to introduce the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Honorees who embody creativity, individuality, excellence, and service to the people of our country," the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery said in a statement revealing that Fauci, along with six others will be honored at a November gala to "celebrate seven remarkable individuals for their transformational impact on the nation’s history, development, and culture."

Joining Fauci on the list of celebrated names are tennis superstars Serena Williams and Venus Williams, longtime music industry executive Clive Davis, restaurateur Jose Andres, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and children’s rights activist Marian Wright Edelman.

"The Portrait of a Nation Award is awarded to individuals selected from the illustrious roster of contemporary Americans whose portraits reside in the National Portrait Gallery’s collection," the Smithsonian explained. "Recipients have made significant contributions across diverse fields and have demonstrated a significant commitment to service, and the values of creativity, individuality, insight, and inquiry."

Fauci became one of the most well - known, and most controversial, faces of the response to coronavirus pandemic in 2020 as a member of the White House Coronavirus Response Team and has been widely celebrated by the left over his adherence to strict social distancing, lockdown, and masking mandates.

"It is one of the most humbling of all the recognition that I’ve gotten," Fauci told the Washington Post. "I’ve lived in Washington the last 50 years and the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery is an iconic place in my mind. It makes me feel humbled and almost embarrassed to be in the same building with the people whose portraits are there."

Portraits of the award winners will go on display in an exhibit that runs from November 10, 2022, through October of 2023.

Tickets to the November gala have gone on sale with prices ranging from $2,500 for individuals in the basic package to $250,000 for those who wish to book tables.

Past recipients of the award include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, singer Aretha Franklin, director Spike Lee, and baseball legend Hank Aaron.