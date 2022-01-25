Kid Rock releases politically charged single 'We The People' that slams Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci

Kid Rock released a politically charged new single to help promote his upcoming Bad Reputation Tour that pulls no punches in mocking people like President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The artist dropped his latest track "We The People" along with two others at midnight on Tuesday to get his fans excited for a bevy of live performances he’s kicking off in April that he teased may very well be the last time he hits the road to perform across the country.

Right out of the gate, the track is overtly political as the typically right-leaning rocker bashes COVID-19 mandates and even outright calls out Fauci by name.

"Wear your mask, take your pills / now a whole generation's mentally ill!" Rock shouts in the rap/rock hybrid single.

KID ROCK SPEWS HOMOPHOBIC SLUR AT PEOPLE FILMING HIM AT TENNESSEE BAR

Elsewhere in the song, he adds: "But COVID's near, it's coming to town, we gotta act quick, shut our borders down / Joe Biden does, the media embraces, Big Don does it and they call him racist."

The chorus of the more than four-minute song is simply a chant of the phrase "Let’s go Brandon" a not-so-secret code that has come to stand in for "F---Joe Biden" among his critics on the right.

KID ROCK ADDRESSES USE OF HOMOPHOBIC SLUR BY USING IT AGAIN IN A TWEET

In a Facebook video announcing the new tracks, Kid Rock described "We The People" as a "hard rock-rap tune."

"[It’s] about, well, all the craziness going on in our world in the last few years and the politics and the polarization and social justice," he said. "You know, constantly for just being a Trump fan attacked in the media day in day out."

He added: "I don’t mind taking a punch, but I hit back mother f---er and I hit hard."

However, he notes that the song concludes on a message of unity, which he hopes to steer his creative work back toward after years of the country being marked by political division.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The other two songs that Kid Rock released Tuesday morning include "Last Dance," which he describes as a song that is inspired by his parents’ more than 50-year marriage. The other is called "Rockin," which he says is a country ballad with some R&B elements to it. According to the Detroit News, the song name-checks artists like Bob Seger and Marvin Gaye.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The track comes just months after the November release of the song "Don’t Tell Me How to Live," which also took aim at the current political climate and included the 50-year-old musician’s thoughts on his critics and "snowflakes."