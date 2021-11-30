Sidney Powell fundraising groups under subpoena by federal prosecutors: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal prosecutors have issued a subpoena demanding, as part of a criminal investigation, the financial records of several fundraising organizations founded by former federal prosecutor and Trump attorney Sidney Powell in the wake of the 2020 presidential election .

The grand jury subpoena was issued by the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia in September and demanded communications and other documents regarding the fundraising of several groups, including Defending the Republic, according to The Washington Post.

Defending the Republic, which claims 501(c) 4 nonprofit status, was one of the sites founded by Powell to collect donations after she alleged that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump .

At the time, the site claimed that "over $500,000 must be raised in the next twenty-four hours for these suits to be filed. Millions more will need to be raised to ensure victory."

The subpoena was reportedly signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston, who is also a part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. She was involved with the contempt of Congress charges leveled against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who refused to appear for a deposition in front of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon also failed to hand over requested documents in the face of the committee’s subpoena, according to DOJ.

Howard Kleinhendler, an attorney who represents Defending the Republic, dismissed the claims about the group in a statement to the Post.

"We have always known the more effective we are, the more the false attacks will intensify. Defending the Republic has and will continue to fight for #WeThePeople who make this country work," Kleinhendler said. "Defending the Republic and the PAC will not be diverted from their missions by lies, innuendo and other distractions. We believe in the law, the Rule of Law, and we intend to follow it and work to reinstate and preserve it."

Powell and others also alleged mass voter fraud related to Dominion Voting Systems, for which she was slapped with a federal defamation lawsuit.