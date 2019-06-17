Shannon Bream reports on big week at SCOTUS, says Kavanaugh, Gorsuch have shown 'independence'

Fox News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream previewed the major rulings that could come down soon as the Supreme Court ends its current term.

In a report for "America's Newsroom," Bream said Monday that the two justices appointed by President Trump, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, have already shown independence with some of their rulings.

For instance, Gorsuch joined in dissent with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on a case Monday, Bream noted.

"They've both shown that on specific, individual cases, they're not unwilling to break with the expected outcome," said Bream.

She reported that the court declined to rule on whether an Oregon baker can refuse on religious grounds to design a cake for a same-sex wedding. The justices decided to send the case back to a lower court for further consideration.

The business, Sweetcakes by Melissa, was fined $135,000 for refusing service to a lesbian couple.

Bream noted that another similar case involving a Washington florist named Barronelle Stutzman is also awaiting the high court's ruling.

She said that eventually, the court will have to decide one of these cases on the merits.

"It seems the court is going to have to take one of these cases in the next year or two, but for today they're saying they're not going to," she explained.