San Francisco mayor trying to get brother, a convicted killer, out of lockup 20 years early

San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent a letter to departing Gov. Jerry Brown in late October asking him to “consider leniency” and commute the sentence of her older brother, who has served nearly two decades of a 44-year sentence on a manslaughter conviction, according to reports.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that the mayor has joined other members of her family in requesting an early release from prison for Napoleon Brown, who struggled with drugs from a young age.

In a statement on Tuesday, Breed said people who break the law should face consequences, but also have a chance at redemption.

“Too many people, particularly young black men like my brother was when he was convicted, are not given an opportunity to become contributing members of society after they have served time in prison,” she said.

Her office didn’t respond to Fox News’ request for comment Wednesday night.

A spokesman for Brown, Brian Ferguson, on Wednesday told Fox News by email: “Our office does not comment on individual cases/applications. We can certainly keep you posted of any future commutation decisions we announce.”

Breed, 44, has spoken out about her rough upbringing in San Francisco public housing.

Brown, who is now 46, pushed Lenties White from a getaway car on the Golden Gate Bridge after an armed robbery in June 2000. White, 25, was struck by a vehicle and died.

The newspaper reports that documents in Brown’s commutation application indicate that his attorneys expected to negotiate for a 20-year sentence. But the district attorney’s office would only consider a “package deal,” with both Brown and a co-defendant pleading guilty.

The mayor’s letter was first reported Tuesday night by KNTV. The television news station reported that court records say Brown was recently caught with heroin in prison and had two years added to his sentence, a detail not included in the mayor’s letter to the governor.

Sandra McNeil, the mother of the victim, said Brown does not deserve early release.

“I don’t think it would be justice,” she said. “She’s the mayor, so she’s got a little power, so she thinks she can get her brother out.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.