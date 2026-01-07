Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Senate Republican predicts the fall of the Cuban regime

'So who knows when it's gonna happen. But we're gonna get democracy,' Sen Rick Scott said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Trump signals tougher stance on Cuba after Maduro capture: 'Failing nation' Video

Trump signals tougher stance on Cuba after Maduro capture: 'Failing nation'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to weigh in on the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, the transition of power and the ripple effects for Cuba.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is predicting that the Cuban regime will fall, possibly in 2026 or 2027.

Scott had said during an appearance last year on "60 Minutes" that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro's days were "numbered," predicting that "whether it's internal or external," something would "happen." 

He also predicted that the removal of Maduro would "be the end of Cuba."

So far, the first part of the senator's prediction has been fulfilled, as the U.S. captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and extradited him to New York last week. 

SEN RICK SCOTT: I GREW UP IN PUBLIC HOUSING AND I KNOW HOW TO FIX OBAMACARE

Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott in the Senate subway during a vote at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2025. (Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Scott stood by his prognostication during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation, forecasting that the end of the "Díaz-Canel regime" will "happen."

"Everything takes longer than you think," Scott said, noting that he thinks the Cuban regime will probably fall "maybe this year, maybe next year."

CUBA IDENTIFIES 32 MILITARY PERSONNEL KILLED IN US OPERATION AGAINST MADURO REGIME IN VENEZUELA

Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores escorted by federal agents

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in handcuffs, are escorted into an armored car en route to a Manhattan federal courthouse on Jan. 5, 2026, in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

"So who knows when it's gonna happen. But we're gonna get democracy," Scott said.

TRUMP SAYS CUBA IS ‘READY TO FALL’ AFTER CAPTURE OF VENEZUELA'S MADURO

President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham

President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speak to the media aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4, 2026. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump said during a Sunday gaggle aboard Air Force One that "Cuba is ready to fall."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue