Senate Republican predicts the fall of the Cuban regime

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is predicting that the Cuban regime will fall, possibly in 2026 or 2027.

Scott had said during an appearance last year on "60 Minutes" that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro's days were "numbered," predicting that "whether it's internal or external," something would "happen."

He also predicted that the removal of Maduro would "be the end of Cuba."

So far, the first part of the senator's prediction has been fulfilled, as the U.S. captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and extradited him to New York last week.

Scott stood by his prognostication during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation, forecasting that the end of the "Díaz-Canel regime" will "happen."

"Everything takes longer than you think," Scott said, noting that he thinks the Cuban regime will probably fall "maybe this year, maybe next year."

"So who knows when it's gonna happen. But we're gonna get democracy," Scott said.

President Donald Trump said during a Sunday gaggle aboard Air Force One that "Cuba is ready to fall."