Senate puts Trump team in place, sets up agenda fight after 100-day sprint

The Senate, by its own standards, is concluding one of its most productive periods in recent history at the close of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

The Republican-controlled Senate, which returned from a two-week recess on Monday, confirmed all of Trump’s top nominees, including controversial picks like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The Senate worked for 13 of the first 14 weeks, concluding its longest consecutive session in 15 years. It confirmed 53 of Trump’s nominees — outpacing President Joe Biden’s 2021 confirmation rate and surpassing 2017’s pace.

Despite significant procedural hurdles from Democrats, many nominees received bipartisan support. The GOP Senate also adopted two frameworks for Trump’s "big, beautiful bill."

However, only five bills passed into law, partly due to Trump’s reliance on executive orders and the Senate’s focus on confirming his team.

Two notable laws were passed: one to avert a government shutdown and the Laken Riley Act.