Senate GOP prevents vote on bump stock ban after SCOTUS reverses Trump-era rule

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., blocked a Democratic attempt on Tuesday to force a vote in the Senate on a bump stock ban, which would restore the federal rule recently struck down by the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed on Sunday that Democrats would attempt to force a vote on legislation to ban bump stocks, which are firearm accessories that assist in firing weapons in more rapid succession.

SCHUMER PUSHES FOR BUMP STOCK BAN AFTER SCOTUS REVERSES TRUMP-ERA RULE

"The Senate can help restore this public safety rule, and next week, it will try. As majority leader, I have the ability to allow a unanimous consent vote, and we’ll see just what Republican MAGAs do: Will they allow it to go forward, or will they cower to MAGA and hurt the American people?" he said during a news conference, reported by CBS News.

The Supreme Court ruled last week 6-3 to strike down a federal rule put in place during the Trump administration that banned bump stocks. The court's decision prompted backlash from Democrats.

ELIZABETH WARREN WARNS DEMS TO STAND FIRM ON TAX HIKES AS FIGHT LOOMS OVER TRUMP-ERA CUTS

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., requested unanimous consent Tuesday afternoon to proceed with a vote on his bill, the Banning Unlawful Machinegun Parts (BUMP) Act. However, Ricketts' objection prevented the bill from being brought for a vote.

"This bill would ban literally any item that makes a firearm easier and sometimes safer to shoot," Ricketts said of the bill.

According to the senator, "disabled veterans hate this bill" due to its broad language that he said would ban additional firearm accessories.

REPUBLICANS BACK STOPGAP SPENDING BILL INTO 2025 IN ANTICIPATION OF GOP WINS

In a statement following the Supreme Court's decision last week, Heinrich said, "Today’s pro-death decision from an out of touch Supreme Court majority just made bump stocks legal again. Innocent Americans will die because of this decision."

"Bump stocks serve no legitimate purpose. Congress must act NOW to pass my legislation to ban these deadly devices once and for all," he said.

TRUMP SELLS SENATE REPUBLICANS ON PLAN TO WIN OVER WORKERS IN CLOSED-DOOR MEETING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If my Republican colleagues want to do the right thing for the country, the answer is very simple: join us, every one of you, to ban bump stocks, so we never see the kind of carnage we saw in Las Vegas, Nevada ever, ever again," Schumer challenged his colleagues in floor remarks on Monday.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, former President Trump's campaign stressed that its decision should be respected.