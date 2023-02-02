Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman
Published

Senate gets digital update to assist John Fetterman as he recovers from stroke

The new installed technology allows Fetterman to read closed-captions on the Senate floor and in his office

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
The Senate installed closed-caption technology for freshman Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to aid him while he recovers from a life-threatening stroke that hinders his ability to process and communicate speech.

Fetterman's team coordinated with the Office of Congressional Accessibility Services as he took office in January to install the technology at his desk in the Senate chamber, according to Time magazine. The installed technology will allow Fetterman to read typed closed-captions as individuals speak. 

The technology will also assist Fetterman as he delivers speeches on the floor, which has strict rules prohibiting members from using certain technologies, including the use of cellphones. There will be a similar desk stand with the closed-caption tech he can place on the Senate dais when he presides over the body, as well.

SEE IT: JOHN FETTERMAN LANDED BRIEF, NON-SPEAKING PART IN CHRISTIAN BALE PERIOD FILM WHILE CAMPAIGNING

The Senate installed closed-caption technology for freshman Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to aid him in his recovery from a life-threatening stroke.

The Senate installed closed-caption technology for freshman Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to aid him in his recovery from a life-threatening stroke. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)

The wired screens in the Senate chamber will be able to operate with or without Wi-Fi as closed-captions are manually typed out for him by professional broadcast captioners. He will also able to utilize the technology as he sits and stands.

Fetterman used closed-caption technology on the campaign trail and won one of the most closely contested Senate races in November 2022. 

He suffered the life-threatening stroke in May, and held limited public appearances as he recovered. He used a closed-caption system during an interview with NBC interview following his stroke, as well as in his debate, where the then-candidate struggled to speak clearly and process questions. 

FETTERMAN'S NEW CHIEF OF STAFF CO-FOUNDED THE MOSCOW PROJECT THAT PUSHED TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION NARRATIVE

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., won his highly contested race in November with endorsements from prominent Democrats. 

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., won his highly contested race in November with endorsements from prominent Democrats.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Fetterman did not release his full medical records as he promised on the campaign trail.

JOHN FETTERMAN'S TOP AIDE CALLED FOR DEMS TO BRAND AMY CONEY BARRETT'S SCOTUS NOMINATION 'ILLEGITIMATE'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took office in January.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took office in January. (NewsNation)

Fetterman defeated Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz by 5% in the 2022 Senate election in Pennsylvania, according to Fox News election data.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

