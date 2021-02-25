Senate confirms Jennifer Granholm as Biden's energy secretary

The Senate confirmed President Biden's pick for energy secretary Jennifer Granholm in a 64-35 vote Thursday afternoon.

Granholm will be the second woman to lead the Department of Energy after Hazel O'Leary served in the Clinton administration from 1993 to 1997.

Fourteen Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents in supporting Granholm's nomination.

Granholm, the former Democratic governor of auto industry stronghold Michigan, has focused on clean energy in recent years. Some Republican senators expressed concern that she would go along with Democrats' green agenda on Wednesday when the Senate voted 67-32 to end debate on Granholm's nomination.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., voted againt advancing her nomination on Wednesday.

"By signing executive orders to ban oil, gas and coal production on federal lands, to kill the Keystone XL Pipeline and to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, the president will throw thousands of Americans out of work," he said according to the The Detroit News. "Their livelihoods are being sacrificed in the name of the Biden agenda."

"I can't in good conscience confirm her to this position knowing that that's the approach this administration is taking," said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, according to The Detroit News. "By executive fiat, they are jeopardizing American energy independence and security and they're devastating much of Utah's economy. I can't support that and will reluctantly vote against her."

Other senators praised Granholm.

"I can think of no one better than Governor Granholm to be Energy Secretary during this transformative period for our country," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., wrote on Twitter. "She has been a steadfast advocate for clean energy her entire career and I have no doubt she'll bring the same passion to this role."

Republicans Sens. Richard Burr, Susan Collins, Kevin Cramer, Mike Crapo, Steve Daines, John Hoeven, Ron Johnson, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, James Risch, Mitt Romney, Mike Rounds and Todd Young voted in favor of Granholm.

Fox News' Megan Henney and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.