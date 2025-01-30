Senate confirms Doug Burgum to lead the Department of Interior

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Interior Department, former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

He secured confirmation with significant bipartisan support and a 79-18 vote.

On Wednesday, senators voted by a 78–20 margin to close debate and move the nomination to a final vote.

Burgum appeared before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in mid-January, where he told lawmakers that national security issues and the economy were his top two priorities for leading the agency.

BURGUM GRILLED ON ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES TARGETED BY TRUMP DURING CONFIRMATION HEARING: ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’

"When energy production is restricted in America, it doesn't reduce demand," Burgum said in his opening statement Jan. 16. "It just shifts production to countries like Russia and Iran, whose autocratic leaders not only don't care at all about the environment, but they use their revenues from energy sales to fund wars against us and our allies."

Lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, questioned Burgum on whether he would permit oil drilling in national parks if Trump asked him to.

"As part of my sworn duty, I'll follow the law and follow the Constitution. And so you can count on that," Burgum said. "And I have not heard of anything about President Trump wanting to do anything other than advancing energy production for the benefit of the American people."

ZELDIN GRILLED BY DEMOCRATS ON CLIMATE CHANGE, TRUMP'S STANCE ON CARBON EMISSIONS DURING EPA HEARING

Burgum served as governor of North Dakota from 2016 to 2024. He also launched a presidential bid for the 2024 election in June 2023, and energy and natural resources were key issues during his campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burgum appeared during the first two Republican presidential debates but didn’t qualify for the third and ended his campaign in December 2023. He endorsed Trump for the GOP nomination a month later ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Aubrie Spady, Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.