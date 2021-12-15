Senate approves $778 billion military funding bill after delay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate on Wednesday passed a $778 billion national defense spending bill in an overwhelmingly 89-10 vote, advancing the bill to the president’s desk for signature.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed through the House earlier this month by a 363-70 vote and is set to fund national defense programs and policy initiatives for the Department of Defense for 2022.

Roughly $740 billion of the legislation’s sum will provide funding for the Pentagon, including a $25 billion boost to President Biden's initial defense budget request from earlier this year.

Another $28 billion will be set aside for nuclear weapons programs.

Service members can expect to see a 2.7% pay raise and active-duty members who refuse to get the jab in their arms to ward off the coronavirus will no longer be subject to a dishonorable discharge.

"Simply put, a dishonorable discharge treats our heroes as felons," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said in a statement. "I support the vaccine, but I also support those who are defending our freedoms and have carefully weighed their decision on whether to receive the COVID vaccine."

The GOP garnered another win in successfully removing the stipulation that would make all women subject to selective service, otherwise known as the draft.

Democrats were also able to champion some reform in the ranks when it comes to combating sexual violence in the military.

Military commanders will no longer have the power to prosecute sexual offenses — a change victim’s advocates have long called for. Instead, independent military lawyers will prosecute sexual assault cases.

Additionally, the legislation makes sexual harassment a crime in the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The code now states that "all claims of sexual harassment will be required to be investigated by an independent investigator outside of the chain of command," as first reported USA Today.

The bill reportedly also includes a fund of more than $7 billion to counter China by bolstering the "U.S. against China for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative" and directs the president to establish a "grand strategy" to counter Chinese threats.

Biden is expected to sign the National Defense Authorization Act.